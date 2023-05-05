Whether you're a sunbather, surfer or nature lover, there's a beach out there that's perfect for you! Surprisingly enough, every state in the U.S. has a beach — and Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best ones.

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it’s pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun. Which beach is your next vacation spot?" the magazine said about its list.

In Kentucky, the best beach is Buckhorn Lake in Buckhorn. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its decision:

USA Today ranks the beach at Buckhorn Lake in Eastern Kentucky, about two hours from Lexington, highly because “swimmers and sunbathers flock here from Memorial Day to Labor Day” to swim but also for rental pontoon and fishing boats. There’s also a “lakeside bathhouse, changing rooms and showers as well as a guest-use marina open from April through October.”