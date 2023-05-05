Tom Brady Addresses FOX Sports Contract Rumor
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2023
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has denied a report that he's considering backing out of his massive FOX Sports contract.
Brady commented "FakeNews" on a Sports Illustrated Instagram post referencing New York Post senior sports media writer Andrew Marchand's report that he was more likely to pass on the reported $375 million deal. Marchand, who initially reported on Brady's FOX Sports deal prior to the quarterback's NFL retirement, addressed the situation on the latest episode of the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Postcast.
"I've talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going more 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't," Marchand said. "I don't think he wants to travel that much. ... I think Brady's a guy who if he's in, he's all in. So he's not going to be showing up day of games like [former FOX Sports and current ESPN commentators] Joe Buck and [Troy] Aikman do sometimes. He's going to be there early if he's going to do it, so it's a four-day event. ... He shares his kids with [his ex-wife] Gisele [Bundchen]. I think that's very important to him, and he can make money elsewhere."
CLIP: Brady Meter to call Fox games moves to 49-51— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 3, 2023
POD: https://t.co/GRXSlndqUx pic.twitter.com/hYtPVz90aL
Brady revealed that he won't begin his new gig until the 2024 NFL season during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd one week after his retirement announcement in February.
"One thing about my career, whether that was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signed in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed," Brady said. "I never wanted to let people down -- I think my biggest motivator was that."
"So, even in the future I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving."
Tom Brady tells Colin Cowherd he'll start his Fox career in the fall of 2024 pic.twitter.com/aUriJnAKTD— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2023
Last May, FOX Sports said it didn't plan to use Brady for the Super Bowl even if the Buccaneers were eliminated prior to the championship game. The decision came shortly after Marchannd reported that Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."
Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career.
Brady signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, which included six Super Bowl victories.
Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.