Tom Brady Addresses FOX Sports Contract Rumor

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has denied a report that he's considering backing out of his massive FOX Sports contract.

Brady commented "FakeNews" on a Sports Illustrated Instagram post referencing New York Post senior sports media writer Andrew Marchand's report that he was more likely to pass on the reported $375 million deal. Marchand, who initially reported on Brady's FOX Sports deal prior to the quarterback's NFL retirement, addressed the situation on the latest episode of the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Postcast.

"I've talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going more 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't," Marchand said. "I don't think he wants to travel that much. ... I think Brady's a guy who if he's in, he's all in. So he's not going to be showing up day of games like [former FOX Sports and current ESPN commentators] Joe Buck and [Troy] Aikman do sometimes. He's going to be there early if he's going to do it, so it's a four-day event. ... He shares his kids with [his ex-wife] Gisele [Bundchen]. I think that's very important to him, and he can make money elsewhere."