Tom Brady Could Walk Away From Massive FOX Sports Deal: Report

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady could reportedly walk away from his massive deal with FOX Sports.

New York Post senior sports media writer Andrew Marchand, who initially reported Brady's FOX Sports deal prior to the quarterback's NFL retirement, said that the 49-year-old was more likely to pass on the reported $375 million deal during the latest episode of the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Postcast.

"I've talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going more 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't," Marchand said. "I don't think he wants to travel that much. ... I think Brady's a guy who if he's in, he's all in. So he's not going to be showing up day of games like [former FOX Sports and current ESPN commentators] Joe Buck and [Troy] Aikman do sometimes. He's going to be there early if he's going to do it, so it's a four-day event. ... He shares his kids with [his ex-wife] Gisele [Bundchen]. I think that's very important to him, and he can make money elsewhere."