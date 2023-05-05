Sandwiches are one of the most versatile meals that you can have any time of day, breakfast, lunch or dinner. Whether piled high with deli meats and cheese, slathered in flavorful condiments or made with bakery-fresh bread, there is a perfect combo for everyone just waiting to be made.

Using reviews, awards and writers' experience, LoveFood gathered a list of the best sandwich shop in each state, "from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which Wisconsin restaurant is the best sandwich shop in the state?

Stalzy's Deli

You can't go wrong with a good deli and Stalzy's in Madison is a great one! According to its website, the deli and bakery focuses on "creating fantastic food steeped in tradition," and includes classic options like ham and swiss, BLT, and club, as well as signature sandwiches like the cheesy Judy Judy Judy and the tasty Reuben.

Stalzy's Deli is located at 2701 Atwood Avenue in Madison.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Local favorite Stalzy's Deli is the place to go for some home comforts, with an emphasis on Wisconsin produce in generous proportions. The sandwiches are packed full of everything from roast beef to pork schnitzel and even meatloaf, but top choices include the Reuben, the Rachel... and the Brooklyn Breakfast with pastrami."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best sandwich shops around the country.