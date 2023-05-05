Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Arrested Following Probation Violation

Grier had been out on parole at the time of his arrest after he accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Back in December, Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. He was given a 12-year sentence in return. Thugger's older brother had the first two years commuted to time served, and received 10 years of probation in lieu of prison.



His plea deal came with conditions that he was supposed to adhere to while he was out on parole. Grier is not allowed to speak to Young Thug or his other YSL associates until the case officially comes to a close. He's required to follow a strict curfew, and must complete 750 hours of community service. He's also barred from possessing any firearms or weapons, which is one of the reasons why he's back behind bars.



As of this report, there's no word on how this will effect his plea deal.