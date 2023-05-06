MLB Announcer Apologizes For Using Racial Slur During Broadcast

Glen Kuiper, the play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, issued an apology after using a racial slur during a live broadcast during the pregame show for the A's road game against the Kansas City Royals Friday (May 5) night.

Kuiper was discussing his time in Kansas City earlier in the day, which included visiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, though instead using the N-word while attempting to say the museum's name.

"A little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. … I just wanted to apologize for that,” Kuiper said when the broadcast returned from commercial break in the top of the sixth inning.