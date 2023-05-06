Multiple People, Including Shooter, Killed In Mass Shooting At Texas Mall

Numerous people were shot at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday (May 6) afternoon. Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said that nine people were taken to area hospitals but said there could be additional victims.

"We were outside the Converse store, and we just heard all this popping," Elaine Penicaro told KDFW. "We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us."

Allen Police Chief Brian E. Harvey said that the suspected gunman was "neutralized" by a police officer who happened to be in the area while responding to a different call.

The suspect's vehicle was located in the parking lot and was being inspected by the bomb squad as a precaution.

No details have been provided about the identity of the shooter, the type of weapon they used, or a potential motive for the mass shooting.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas, tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."