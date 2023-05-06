Pat McAfee's Wife Share First Photo Of Couple's First Child
By Jason Hall
May 6, 2023
Samantha McAfee, the wife of former NFL punter and current sports media superstar Pat McAfee, shared the first photo of their newborn daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee, in an Instagram post on Saturday (May 6).
"We would like to officially introduce you to our world, our sweet daughter, Mackenzie Lynn McAfee," Samantha wrote. "Our journey to get to this point was everything but easy. However we wouldn’t change anything if it means we would have this perfect angel baby. Kenzie made her grand debut two weeks early on May 4th at 7:35am. Weighing in at 7lbs exactly, 19.75 inches and a full head of light brown hair. She is healthy, active and what seems to be a very happy baby. We are so incredibly in love, our hearts are full and our lives feel complete. We want to thank everybody whom has taken time to congratulate us, send us well wishes, and has sent flowers/gifts, it is awesome to see all the walks of life that have touched our lives. Special thank you to our family and close friends, for all the support and help. We also want to thank everybody that has been following along and encouraging us with our baby journey for the past three years. We are beyond excited for this next chapter that is parenthood."
Pat McAfee announced the birth of the couple's first child on Thursday (May 4) with a tweet of himself and Samantha holding the foot of their newborn daughter while confirming that "baby and momma are both healthy."
"Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes," McAfee tweeted.
McAfee's announcement came minutes before his daily podcast, the Pat McAfee Show, was scheduled to start. Former NFL linebacker A.J. Hawk, a daily co-host of the show, took over in McAfee's absence on Thursday.
Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2023
The McAfees announced they were expecting their first child in a post shared on social media in November.
Samantha, who had previously revealed that she had gone through two lost pregnancies, detailed the couple's lengthy In vitro fertilization journey, along with a photo of a bassinet holding a shirt with the words "Baby McAfee" and a sign that reads, "Fall is in the air and we have exciting news to share. May 2023."
"So after about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on that pee stick," Samantha wrote. {And so much support from family and close friends. It’s been a team effort for sure. We are beyond happy and blessed to announce our double rainbow baby!
"Dear women and couples trying and battling, I hope this isn’t a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can over come the battle of infertility. You will be parents! And remember that after a storm, a rainbow can occur."
"From the emergency surgeries, both of which I was told that I might lose my wife (those were wild days) all the way thru this entire IVF process.. you’ve been an absolute badass @mrsmcafeeshow," Pat McAfee commented on the post. "Your persistence and resilience has been nothing short of inspiring… it certainly hasn’t been an easy road but, nothing worth having comes easily. I can’t wait to be a parent with you. I love you.
"🗣🗣 We appreciate the hell out of all of the support from our friends and family thru this all. My parents, Sam’s parents, her friend group, my dudes… literally everybody in our universe has helped us thru this. We are eternally grateful."
Samantha and Pat McAfee wed in Carmel, Indiana on August 1, 2020.
Samantha is the founder and president of Fur The Brand, a foundation that aims to "bring awareness to canine cancer while providing financial assistance to pets who face a cancer diagnosis requiring extensive veterinary care in which their owners are unable to afford," which was launched after the couple's dog, Valerie, underwent treatment for the disease.
Pat McAfee has been one of sports media's fastest rising stars since his sudden retirement from the NFL in 2016, which includes his daily Pat McAfee Show podcast, as well as working as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay and color commentator for WWE's SmackDown and premium live events.
McAfee was a first-team All-Pro (2014), two-time Pro Bowl selection (2014, 2016) and holds the NFL record for highest career net average punting yards (41.1).