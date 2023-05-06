Popular TV Show Announces Release Date Of Highly Anticipated Second Season

By Dani Medina

May 6, 2023

Photo: Prime Video

Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? It's almost time for Belly to make her decision as The Summer I Turned Pretty returns this summer with the highly anticipated second season!

Season 2 of the popular Prime Video TV series will premiere on July 14 with three episodes, and then new episodes dropping every Friday. There will be eight episodes total, the streamer said on social media, and all of the episode titles start with the word "Love":

  • July 14: "Love Lost," "Love Scene" and "Love Sick"
  • July 21: "Love Game"
  • July 28: "Love Fool"
  • August 4: "Love Fest"
  • August 11: "Love Affair"
  • August 18: "Love Triangle"

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a TV show adaptation of the popular book series of the same name by Jenny Han starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Caselegno. Here's a look at the show's official synopsis, per Amazon:

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Prime Video released the official poster for Season 2, which you can see below alongside other behind the scenes footage:

