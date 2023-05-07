Identity Of Texas Outlet Mall Shooter Revealed

By Bill Galluccio

May 7, 2023

Multiple Casualties Reported After Shooting At Outlet Mall In Texas
Photo: Getty Images

The gunman who opened fire at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday (May 6) has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. Garcia killed eight people and wounded seven others before he was shot and killed by a police officer.

Garcia was wearing a tactical vest and was armed with a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun. They also found additional weapons and ammunition in his car.

According to CNNGarcia was commissioned security guard from April 2016 until April 2020, working for three different companies during that time. He also completed a firearm proficiency training course. It is unknown what he has been doing since 2020, and he was reportedly staying at an extended-stay hotel in Dallas.

Authorities did not provide any information about a potential motive for the massacre.

According to NBC NewsGarcia viewed neo-Nazi and white supremacist content on social media and was wearing a patch with a "right-wing acronym" when he was killed.

