If you've noticed that Jennifer Lopez tends to walk behind Ben Affleck while they hold hands rather than beside each other, you're not alone. However, as Lopez herself recently revealed, there is an actual reason for the move.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the "Mother" actress shared the reason why she is often seen walking behind her husband as they hold hands — and it's likely very relatable for any couple with a height difference, per People.

"Ben is 6'3", 6'4" and I am tiny — I'm smaller. I'm like, 5'6". But we make it work," she said, adding that the significant difference in height forces them to walk slightly off. "He's taller and his arm's up, and I walk like a step behind, just to compensate. Which I'm fine with."