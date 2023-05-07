Jennifer Lopez Shares The Surprising Reason She Walks Behind Ben Affleck

By Sarah Tate

May 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you've noticed that Jennifer Lopez tends to walk behind Ben Affleck while they hold hands rather than beside each other, you're not alone. However, as Lopez herself recently revealed, there is an actual reason for the move.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the "Mother" actress shared the reason why she is often seen walking behind her husband as they hold hands — and it's likely very relatable for any couple with a height difference, per People.

"Ben is 6'3", 6'4" and I am tiny — I'm smaller. I'm like, 5'6". But we make it work," she said, adding that the significant difference in height forces them to walk slightly off. "He's taller and his arm's up, and I walk like a step behind, just to compensate. Which I'm fine with."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Even though they have to change up how they walk in order to comfortably hold hands, Lopez is content with the arrangement as they are a "very affectionate" couple.

Lopez and Affleck, lovingly called Bennifer, were engaged in the early 2000s before they called it quits on their relationship, each going on to marry other people have have children. They reunited in 2021 have been going strong ever since, tying the knot twice in 2022, once in a surprise ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel and again a month later in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez
