Seven Dead After Car Plows Through Pedestrians In Texas

Seven people were killed in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday (May 7) morning after a driver plowed through a crowd of pedestrians. Six others were injured and were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The incident occurred near a bus stop by the Ozanam Center just after 8:30 a.m. The Ozanam Center is a shelter for migrants.

The driver was taken into custody and is undergoing medical treatment at the hospital. He is under 24-hour guard watch. The Brownsville Police Department said they are awaiting the results of blood tests to determine if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said the driver is being charged but did not release his identity or what charges he is facing.

Authorities did not say if the driver intentionally drove through the pedestrians.