Taylor Swift Amazed By Sweet Crowd Moment During Nashville Eras Show

Taylor Swift has been hard at work putting on a good show on her highly-awaited Eras Tour, including putting on an hours-long show with dozens of songs, and fans at her Nashville stop wanted to show their love in return by surprising her with a touching tribute during one of her songs.

Swift kicked off her first of three sold-out shows in Nashville on Friday (May 5) and while she meticulously planned out the set list and stunning production, there's no way she could expect what some fans in the crowd did as she performed "Marjorie," a song from Evermore that was inspired by her grandmother, per Billboard.

As she sang, some Swifties near the stage held up dozens of photos of her grandmother Marjorie, and she got emotional as she continued, "If I didn't know better, I'd think you're still around." The entire stadium also had the phone lights illuminated during the performance for a truly magical moment.

Swift place her hand on hear heart as the song ended before she addressed the crowd, calling the heartwarming moment "so beautiful" and joking, "What are you trying to do to me?"

"So that song, Marjorie, that was a song that I wrote about my mom's mom, my grandmother. She was a singer too. And she passed away when I was 13," she said. "I just know that my mom, right now, is just like bawling and has been for the solid last five-and-a-half minutes, and I love you guys so much. That was so meaningful and so special."

The sweet moment was brought to life by fan Jessica Morris who brought hundreds of the photos to the show as part of what she called "Project Marjorie," sharing the process on her TikTok page.