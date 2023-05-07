Teen Dies When Sand Dune Collapses At Cape Hatteras National Seashore

By Bill Galluccio

May 7, 2023

Hatteras Lighthouse and the dunes
Photo: Getty Images

A 17-year-old was killed at Cape Hatteras National Seashore when a sand dune collapsed. The National Parks Service said that the teenager was digging a hole in the dune in an area that was not visible from the shorefront when it collapsed. Sand poured into the hole from the adjacent sand dune, trapping him under several feet of sand.

The boy was found by his family and friends, who tried to dig him out. Dare County Emergency Medical Services personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue were called to assist and helped pull the boy out of the sand. Unfortunately, their attempts to revive him failed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends," David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement. "We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff."

Officials did not say why the teen was digging in the dune and said the incident remains under investigation.

