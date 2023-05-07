Woman Says She Was Bitten By Elephant While Vacationing In Bali

A New Hampshire woman said that her dream vacation was ruined by an elephant. Beth Bogar told WMUR that she was in Bali with her husband and spent some time with the elephants.

After spending the day swimming and riding the elephant, she went to pose with it for a photo. As the trainer was helping set up the shot, the elephant bit her arm.

"I couldn't get my arm out. I could just hear cracking, and I just started to panic," Bogar told the news station.

She was treated on scene with an ice pack, but her arm continued to swell, and she was rushed to the hospital, which was an hour away.

Once there, she underwent emergency surgery to repair the damage.

"The doctor was able to go in. There are plates, there's screws, and everything is put back together. But it's gonna be a long road," Beth said.

While the resort promised to help cover the $10,000 medical bill, the Bogars said there has yet to be an offer to make good on the promise.

"It was a vacation that I was dreaming about, and it did come to a screaming halt at the very end," Beth said.