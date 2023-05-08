14-Year-Old Steals School Bus, Leads Police On Destructive High-Speed Chase

A 14-year-old is in serious trouble after he stole a school bus and took it for a joyride. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the teen took the bus from Kipp College Prep in Antioch, Tennessee, and drove it through West Nashville.

During the destructive joyride, the teen struck a diesel fuel pump, nearly ran over a pedestrian in a parking lot, and then hopped on I-40, where he reportedly struck a car.

As the teen sped down the highway, multiple police cars chased after him.

"Me and my sister were riding along 40, and right beside us is 40 West. That's when we saw the bus coming, it was going quite fast, and it had six or seven police cars going after it," Layla Wong told WSMV. "I was terrified. I was scared that they were going to hit somebody because you never know what's going to happen."

The chase finally came to an end as the teen stopped the bus when he saw officers setting up spike strips in the roadway. Wong said she watched as officers with guns drawn surrounded the bus. The teen did not surrender, and officers had to break into the bus and use a Taser to subdue him.

He was taken into custody and charged in juvenile court with vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to report a crash.