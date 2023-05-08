A sudden collapse at a popular Colorado resort left six people injured and many more with questions, according to KDVR. The Aurora Fire Department responded to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Blvd. after air conditioning equipment fell into the pool area Saturday morning (May 6).

Firefighters said 50 to 100 people were in the pool area when the collapse happened around 9:50 a.m. Two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Reporters also obtained footage of the chaos right after the HVAC system dropped down on the crowd. Massive pipes drape across the hot tub and pool area while what appears to be a dark liquid gushes out from the ceiling and wall.

Jamie Olson, who captured the video, told KDVR her son just got out of the hot tub when the system suddenly collapsed.

“We were right on the outside of the hot tub and just kind of heard a big groan, and we looked up, and it was just like a domino effect,” she recounted. “One side collapsed, and then it caused the other side to collapse.”

The mother also said some children were covered in "black sludge," while other witnesses described smelling oil and even feared the roof might cave in.

Kolby Huseman, a Texas man who was on vacation with his family, told CBS News he shielded his 5-year-old son, Levi, from the falling ducts.

"I grabbed my son and kind of just, tucked him under me," he said. "Right after it happened, it was kind of like a war zone -- a lot of parents screaming for their kids."

Huseman said part of the duct fell directly on his back, leaving him with scratches from his shoulders to his waist and bruising all over his back.