Charity Creates GoFundMe Page For Texas Mall Shooting Victims

8 people were killed and 7 injured during a tragic shooting that occurred at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday, May 6th. CNN noted the victims to be elementary school students Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, mall security guard Christian LaCour, and 27-year-old local engineer Aishwarya Thatikonda. The names of the remaining victims have yet to be released as investigations continue. Governor Greg Abbott released a statement following the tragedy, extending his heart to the people of Allen.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas, tonight during this unspeakable tragedy. I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

Victims First, a charity compromised of mass casualty crime survivors, created a GoFundMe page for the victims of the mall shooting. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the victims and their families.

"We are the same families of previous mass shootings who collected donations for Uvalde, TX school shooting victims and ensured that 100% went directly to them. We will do the same again for our new, unfortunate mass shooting family in Allen." To donate to the victims of the Allen, Texas mall shooting visit gofundme.com.