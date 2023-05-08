“That’s something that came out my own mouth and said, you know what I mean?" DaBaby replied. "Like as of late, not even as of late, like I would have apologized, like, I’m this type of person. I’m going to fight tooth and nail about my character and my intentions. I’m not a bad person. I’m unfaltering on that.”



In 2021, DaBaby hit the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami and engaged with the crowd with a series of questions. At one point, he called out people with HIV/AIDS and the gay community.



“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said.



“Ladies, if your p*ssy smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air," he continued. "Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”



The set got even more controversial when he invited Tory Lanez on stage to perform with him. The appearance was a violation of Lanez's restraining order from the Megan Thee Stallion shooting because the Houston rapper was still within 100 feet of the stage when Lanez arrived. DaBaby also had to dodge a fan who threw a single adidas sneaker at him during his set. Two years later, he revealed how the controversy from his comments affected his marketability and ruined a deal with Burger King.



Watch the entire episode of "The Shop UNINTERRUPTED" below.