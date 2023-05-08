Diddy Confirms Details About His Anticipated 'Verzuz' With Jermaine Dupri

Diddy and JD have been teasing this battle since 2021. The So So Def founder stirred the pot when he first challenged Diddy to hit-for-hit duel by posting a photo of himself in front of MSG. At first, Diddy showed love to Dupri but respectfully declined in order to face a bigger opponent, Dr. Dre. However, during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, JD confirmed that he and Diddy will face off for a Verzuz match-up in Atlanta.



Despite all the discourse surrounding the battle took over social media, Verzuz's founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have not officially announced the event. They've been too busy trying to figure out the event's future following a legal spat with their partners at Triller. Neither artist has been able to provide an account of exactly what's happening with the event, but they have given positive updates on their progress.



"We definitely going to get Verzuz back," Swizz told The Breakfast Club. "We're in a great space. I actually like that we were able to take a time-out. It was getting wild, I'm not going to lie. It was becoming crazy, but this time we're coming back with a full calendar and bigger Verzuz."



Look out for more details about Diddy vs. Jermaine Dupri in the coming months.