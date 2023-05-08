Dennis and Sandi Graham brought Drake into the world in 1986. Raised by his mother, Drake grew up in Forest Hill, which is a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Toronto. His dad is an African American Catholic but Drake was raised Jewish.



"At the end of the day, I consider myself a Black man because I'm more immersed in Black culture than any other," Drake said about his roots, according to Biography. "Being Jewish is kind of a cool twist. It makes me unique."



Drake's thoughts about his ancestry report comes not long after the rapper put his mansion in Beverly Hills back on the market. According to a recent report, the rapper is selling the massive mansion for $88 million. There's no word on why he's flipping the beautiful home he bought last year. Nonetheless, he's bound to make a $13 million profit if he sells it for his asking price.