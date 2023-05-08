Drake Wonders About His Roots While Sharing Father's Ancestry Results
By Tony M. Centeno
May 8, 2023
Drake is getting more curious about his ancestry after his father's results revealed genetic ties to Africa.
On Sunday, May 7, the "Search & Rescue" rapper uploaded a screenshot of his father Dennis Graham's ancestry results to Instagram. The data on Graham's DNA indicates the majority of his roots come from Nigeria and other locations in Africa. After learning about the results, Drake took to his Instagram Story to ask his fans if he's considered Nigerian due to his father's background.
“This is my dad’s results,” Drake wrote in his post. “Does this mean I’m a Naija man finally?”
Dennis and Sandi Graham brought Drake into the world in 1986. Raised by his mother, Drake grew up in Forest Hill, which is a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Toronto. His dad is an African American Catholic but Drake was raised Jewish.
"At the end of the day, I consider myself a Black man because I'm more immersed in Black culture than any other," Drake said about his roots, according to Biography. "Being Jewish is kind of a cool twist. It makes me unique."
Drake's thoughts about his ancestry report comes not long after the rapper put his mansion in Beverly Hills back on the market. According to a recent report, the rapper is selling the massive mansion for $88 million. There's no word on why he's flipping the beautiful home he bought last year. Nonetheless, he's bound to make a $13 million profit if he sells it for his asking price.