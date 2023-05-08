Fart Spray Prank Sends Students To Hospital, Shuts Down School

Six students were hospitalized after a prankster deployed an intense "fart spray" at Caney Creek High School in Texas, according to a post shared on the Caney Creek Fire & Rescue squad's Facebook account last Friday (May 5).

The student responsible for the incident confessed two days after local authorities launched an investigation into the reports of "a smell of gas" at the school.

“A student confessed to bringing a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray,” Caney Creek Fire & Rescue said.

The odor was initially detected last Wednesday (May 3), which led to students being evacuated. First responders had spent three days searching the building, which included using gas detection equipment, but were unable to locate any suspected gas leaks.