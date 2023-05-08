Florida Destination Named Among America's Best Lake Towns

Lake towns are an amazing getaway for any occasion. Not only do visitors look forward to experiencing these beautiful lakes, but they can check out all these under-the-radar spots have to offer. That can range from unique tourist attractions and nearby parks to downtown sprawls and outdoor adventures. Even if you can't make it to these cozy destinations this year, there's always next year for a potential vacation.

That's why Country Living released a list of the 40 best lake towns in America. The website states, "These all-season lake destinations have plenty to offer anyone who's dreaming up a romantic getaway, as well as those who want a family-friendly destination that'll impress even the teenagers in your family. No matter what type of escape you're looking for, we've found a place that's sure to capture your heart."

A small Florida city was featured on the list, and that honor goes to Clermont! Here's why:

"Just 25 miles west of Orlando, Clermont is the perfect place to extend a Disney World trip. You can rent paddle boards to move around Lake Minneola, find your next great read at Sunshine Book Co., or cool off with a beer at Clermont Brewing Company. If you're there on a Sunday, the farmer's market is a can't-miss attraction."

