Florida Woman Almost Threw Away $1 Million-Winning Lottery Ticket

By Zuri Anderson

May 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman almost trashed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million, according to WFLA. Jill Rowell, a 52-year-old living in Grand Ridge, told Florida Lottery officials that she nearly threw away her lucky scratch-off ticket until an onlooker suggested she check her ticket again.

It turned out she scored a million-dollar prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

"I scanned the ticket at the machine, and you could say it was definitely a 'spectacular' surprise!" she giddily told officials after pulling up to the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. She ended up taking home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Rowell purchased her ticket from Super Snead's, which is located at 8022 Highway 90 in Sneads. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR is a new game offering over $1.6 billion in cash prizes, including two top prizes of $1 million a year for life. It costs $50 to play, and the game's overall chances of winning are 1 in 4.5, according to the Florida Lottery.

Rowell wasn't the only one who walked away with tons of cash thanks to a stranger. One Florida man said he scored a $1 million prize after someone cut him in line for a lottery ticket.

