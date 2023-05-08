IKEA To Drastically Change Store Formats At Some Locations

IKEA stores have a very memorable set-up that is unique to the chain. After entering, you first are led through the showroom, where all the different types of merchandise for sale are shown as they would look in a home, then you walk through the marketplace, where you are able to pick up smaller items to purchase, and finally you go through the warehouse, which is filled with the various boxes you'll need to pick up if you are buying something larger. Well some new IKEA stores won't look anything like that.

The Swedish company has announced a scaled-down format for nine new stores. They are being referred to as Plan & Order stores or Planning Studios, and they will not only just be for kitchen, bedroom and living room planning, but they won't have marketplaces or warehouses - just a smaller showroom. In fact, you can't even leave the store with any merchandise. The retailer wants the locations to serve as a place where customers can speak with experts and design a space in their home, then, all the items they order will be delivered to them.

The hope is that it appeals to city dwellers who might need help making the most of smaller living spaces, and the delivery feature will help since those shoppers often aren't able to bring large boxes out of the store if they've taken public transportation to get there.

A Planning Studio had opened in Manhattan in 2019, but closed in 2022 due to high rent and low foot traffic. However, the company stands by the idea and plans to reopen a Plan & Order location in New York City.

For now, the first of the Plan & Order locations will be opening in Arlington, Virginia. IKEA will also be opening eight new regular superstores across the country. Currently, there are 51 IKEA stores in America.