Mother Allegedly Injected Hospitalized Infant With Unknown Substance

By Bill Galluccio

May 8, 2023

Stephanie Whitley, 26
Photo: Franklin County Jail

A nine-month-old girl remains in critical condition after her mother allegedly injected her with an unknown substance. The Columbus Division of Police said that the infant was being treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. The infant was in a hospital room with her parents when staff watched as her mother, 26-year-old Stephanie Whitley, used a syringe to inject something into her daughter.

The girl went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the intensive care unit, where doctors performed CPR. She remains in critical condition.

Staff members called the police, and Whitley was taken into custody. She was charged with felonious assault and was denied bond at her arraignment hearing on Saturday (May 6). Her husband, who was also in the room, was not charged.

Records indicate that Whitley's next court date is scheduled for May 15.

Officials did not say why the girl was in the hospital or what substance Whitley injected her with.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.