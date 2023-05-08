Mother Allegedly Injected Hospitalized Infant With Unknown Substance

A nine-month-old girl remains in critical condition after her mother allegedly injected her with an unknown substance. The Columbus Division of Police said that the infant was being treated at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. The infant was in a hospital room with her parents when staff watched as her mother, 26-year-old Stephanie Whitley, used a syringe to inject something into her daughter.

The girl went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the intensive care unit, where doctors performed CPR. She remains in critical condition.

Staff members called the police, and Whitley was taken into custody. She was charged with felonious assault and was denied bond at her arraignment hearing on Saturday (May 6). Her husband, who was also in the room, was not charged.

Records indicate that Whitley's next court date is scheduled for May 15.

Officials did not say why the girl was in the hospital or what substance Whitley injected her with.