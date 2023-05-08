Ohio Restaurant Named One Of The Best Cheap Taco Places In The U.S.

Who doesn't love a good taco? Maybe you have a go-to order from your favorite food truck or you exclusively get your fix at a family-run taqueria with incredible authentic dishes. Wherever you go in the U.S., you're never too far from cheap and delicious tacos.

Cheapism compiled a list of some of the best spots around America to find tasty and affordable tacos, including one popular eatery in Ohio. According to the site, "Whether they're from a food truck or a local restaurant, these tacos from across the U.S. are not to be missed when you're in the neighborhood."

So which restaurant in Ohio found a spot on the list?

Barrio

This eatery got its start in Tremont in 2012 and has since grown to expand its reach to multiple states, giving even more diners a chance to sample its menu of build-your-own tacos. Barrio has several locations around Cleveland as well as a couple in Columbus. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Barrio lets customers build their own tacos, including many gourmet but free add-ons such as habanero-mango barbecue sauce and apple-jicama slaw."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see more of the best taco places around the country.