Planet Fitness Is Giving Away Free Summer Gym Passes

Planet Fitness is giving away free seasonal gym passes! According to WGN9, high school students between the ages of 14 and 19 are able to sign up for a free membership that they will be able to use from May 15th to August 31st. The popular fitness company also announced an exciting new video contest that could help participating children earn up to $200,000 for their schools!

"Starting May 15th, teens between the ages of 14-19 can work out for free all summer long! Plus, we’re giving away $200,000* to high schools and students! Teens who register can help win a grant for their school and participate in a video contest for a chance to win a scholarship."

Teens in the above age group can sign up for a summer gym pass today by pre-registering on Planet Fitness' website. A digital pass is able to be downloaded through the app to allow registrants to get into the gym with their phones. Once you are done pre-registering, you will be able to start using your local gym facility as soon as next week! Children under the age of 18 must have a parent present when they sign up for the pass.