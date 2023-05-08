Police Identify Suspect Who Ran Over Pedestrians Near Texas Migrant Center

Authorities in Texas identified the suspect who ran over a crowd of pedestrians as 34-year-old George Alvarez. Officials said that Alvarez drove his Range Rover into a group of people waiting at a bus stop near a migrant center in the border town of Brownsville, leaving eight people dead and ten injured.

Authorities said that he sped through a red light and lost control of his vehicle, which flipped on its side, before slamming into the pedestrians. Investigators have not determined if Alvarez was intentionally targeting the migrants.

Alvarez tried to flee the scene, but bystanders prevented him from leaving. He was arrested and taken to the hospital. He has been uncooperative with the investigation.

He was charged with eight counts of manslaughter, ten counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving and is being held on $3.6 million bail.

Alvarez has a lengthy criminal record, which includes dozens of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against an elderly or disabled person, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.