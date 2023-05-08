Popular Washington Destination Named Among America's Best Lake Towns

Lake towns are an amazing getaway for any occasion. Not only do visitors look forward to experiencing these beautiful lakes, but they can check out all these under-the-radar spots have to offer. That can range from unique tourist attractions and nearby parks to downtown sprawls and outdoor adventures. Even if you can't make it to these cozy destinations this year, there's always next year for a potential vacation.

That's why Country Living released a list of the 40 best lake towns in America. The website states, "These all-season lake destinations have plenty to offer anyone who's dreaming up a romantic getaway, as well as those who want a family-friendly destination that'll impress even the teenagers in your family. No matter what type of escape you're looking for, we've found a place that's sure to capture your heart."

A popular village in Washington state was featured on the list, and that honor goes to Leavenworth! Here's why:

"In Lake City's warmer months, you can expect plenty of hiking through wildflowers, fishing, and mountain biking. And if you visit in the winter, there's ice climbing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, ice fishing, and more. Book a spot for your tent or RV at the Wupperman Campground to wake up on the shores of Lake San Cristobal. Prefer to stay in the center of town? The North Face Lodge is the place for you."

Check out the full list on Country Living's website.