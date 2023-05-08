Sandwiches are one of the most versatile meals that you can have any time of day, breakfast, lunch or dinner. Whether piled high with deli meats and cheese, slathered in flavorful condiments or made with bakery-fresh bread, there is a perfect combo for everyone just waiting to be made.

Using reviews, awards and writers' experience, LoveFood gathered a list of the best sandwich shop in each state, "from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which South Carolina restaurant is the best sandwich shop in the state?

Circe's Grotto

Just like its mythological namesake, Circe's Grotto is simply enchanting with its amazing selection of delicious sandwiches, including Circe's grilled cheese, Turkey Melt panini, Circe's Club and Salami Baguette, among others.

Circe's Grotto is located at 85 Wentworth Street in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A stylish spot in dreamy Charleston, Circe's Grotto prides itself on fresh produce and a great relationship with the local community. The venue is family-owned and run, and the menu is filled with nourishing ingredients. Turkey pops up in many of the sandwiches, coupled with avocado and honey mustard, or topped with stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo for a year-round Thanksgiving treat. The roast beef sandwich, spread with Boursin cheese, is another must-try."

