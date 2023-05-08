Video Shows Rickie Fowler Picking Up Snake With Golf Club

A clip shared during the live broadcast of the Wells Fargo Championship shows golfer Rickie Fowler using a wedge to pick up a snake while retrieving his ball.

Fowler was on the seventh hole in the third round of the Charlotte tournament when his tee shot sailed right and landed the waters next to the fairway on Saturday (May 8). The 34-year-old appeared to spot a snake on some rocks in the area and gently hooked it to lift it out of a gap in the rocks before the reptile slithered away.

"Rickie Fowler the .. snack charmer?! No fear with a wedge from @RickieFowler," the PGA Tour's Twitter account wrote while sharing the clip on Saturday.