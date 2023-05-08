Video Shows Rickie Fowler Picking Up Snake With Golf Club
By Jason Hall
May 8, 2023
A clip shared during the live broadcast of the Wells Fargo Championship shows golfer Rickie Fowler using a wedge to pick up a snake while retrieving his ball.
Fowler was on the seventh hole in the third round of the Charlotte tournament when his tee shot sailed right and landed the waters next to the fairway on Saturday (May 8). The 34-year-old appeared to spot a snake on some rocks in the area and gently hooked it to lift it out of a gap in the rocks before the reptile slithered away.
"Rickie Fowler the .. snack charmer?! No fear with a wedge from @RickieFowler," the PGA Tour's Twitter account wrote while sharing the clip on Saturday.
The snake is believed to be a northern watersnake, a nonvenomous species that is among the many that inhabit the waters of North Carolina. Fowler took a penalty drop, but saved par on the five-stroke hole, finishing Saturday at three-under 68, which he replicated during the final round on Sunday (May 7) to finish tied for 14th at eight-under overall, 11 shots behind tournament champion Wyndham Clark.
Fowler moved up three spots to No. 50 in the World Golf Rankings with the past weekend's performance as he's scheduled to compete at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill later this month in his quest to win his first career major, having previously finished tied for third in the 2014 tournament, as well as second in The Masters (2018), U.S. Open (2014) and The Open Championship (2014) tournaments.