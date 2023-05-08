Viral Internet Star Hasbulla Arrested: Report

By Jason Hall

May 8, 2023

UFC 280: Muradov v Borralho
Photo: Getty Images

Viral internet celebrity and Ultimate Fighting Championship signee Hasbulla Magomedov was reportedly arrested for violating traffic laws in his home republic of Dagestan, Russia, according to Red Corner MMA.

"According to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations," the account tweeted.

Hasbulla and his entourage were reportedly celebrating a friend's wedding at the time of the arrests, according to Red Corner MMA.

The account shared a clip of an incident in which Hasbulla, 20, is seen in the passenger seat of a white vehicle, which appears to hit the rear bumper of another car. The clip then shows multiple cars doing donuts in the street and speeding before the five men were seen in custody at a police station.

"Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrest," Red Corner MMA tweeted.

Hasbulla, who has dwarfism caused by a growth hormone deficiency and is reported to be 3 foot 4 inches tall, initially gained popularity online with a video showing him driving a motorized scooter while lecturing a young person about restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic before numerous other viral videos shared online. The Russian native's popularity has since continued to rise with collaborations with Barstool Sports' Caleb Presley for his Sundae Conversation interview series -- which served as Hasbulla's first interview -- and the UFC, which signed the 20-year-old to a five-year promotion contract in September 2022.

An Instagram account dedicated to Hasbulla has 8.5 million followers and an associated Twitter account has 1.5 million followers.

