Viral Internet Star Hasbulla Arrested: Report

Viral internet celebrity and Ultimate Fighting Championship signee Hasbulla Magomedov was reportedly arrested for violating traffic laws in his home republic of Dagestan, Russia, according to Red Corner MMA.

"According to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations," the account tweeted.

Hasbulla and his entourage were reportedly celebrating a friend's wedding at the time of the arrests, according to Red Corner MMA.

The account shared a clip of an incident in which Hasbulla, 20, is seen in the passenger seat of a white vehicle, which appears to hit the rear bumper of another car. The clip then shows multiple cars doing donuts in the street and speeding before the five men were seen in custody at a police station.