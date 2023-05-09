Beloved Texas BBQ Joint Suddenly Shuts Down After 75 Years

By Dani Medina

May 9, 2023

Photo: Google Maps

A beloved BBQ restaurant in Texas has shuttered its doors permanently after over 70 years of business.

Grady's BBQ in San Antonio has served its last brisket, the restaurant wrote in a message on its website:

"We regret to announce that Grady’s BBQ after serving the community for 70+ years has closed. We want you to know that our #1 priority is to find suitable employment for as many of our employees as possible in the San Antonio area. We also want to personally thank our loyal customers for allowing us to serve you in the community for so many years. You are a part of the Grady’s family."
Photo: Grady's BBQ website

Grady's BBQ was founded in 1948 by Grady Cowert. He remained a part of the business until he retired in 1996. He passed away in 2011. The restaurant put its buildings on the market in 2020, but still continued to operate, the news outlet reports.

