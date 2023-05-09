Dolly Parton shared new details about her highly-anticipated rock album, featuring legendary artists — Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, to name a few — throughout the star-studded track list. Parton’s first-ever album in the genre, Rockstar, comes after her recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Parton’s massive 30-track project includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems, per a press release issued on Tuesday (May 9). The country legend will debut lead single on the forthcoming collection, “World on Fire,” during the 58th annual ACM Awards on Thursday (May 11). Parton, who is hosting Country Music’s Party of the Year with fellow superstar Garth Brooks, recently shared on Good Morning America that “it’s really kind of about the times and how we can do a little better if we try–to try to heal the divide and just get along a little better. And so, it’s really got a great message to it, but it’s also good and solid–kind of like a rock anthem.”

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar!” Parton gushed in a statement. “I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!

“This is a song I felt very inspired to write,” she added of “World on Fire,” which will be available on Wednesday (May 10) to coincide with the highly-anticipated awards show. “I think it speaks about everything and to everyone this day and time. I hope it is something that will touch you and maybe touch enough people to want to make a change for the better.”

Rockstar is set to release on November 17. See the full track list here: