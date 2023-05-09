Dramatic Footage Shows Texas Family's Close Call With Oncoming Train: WATCH

By Dani Medina

May 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A dramatic video of a family narrowly escaping their car as an oncoming train fast approaches on a Texas street is going viral.

The video, shared by popular social media account @dallastexas_tv, shows a group of people frantically getting out of their car which was seemingly parked on the train tracks. They were able to get out just in time before the train smashed into the vehicle.

The incident happened in Forney, according to the post, which has received nearly 15,000 likes since it was posted Monday (May 8). Users were quick to flood the comments:

"Glad everyone's okay. Car is materialistic and can be replaced," one user wrote.

"That's why you stop in front of the railroad tracks & not on them," said another.

"Oh my god! thank god they got out in time! Did the car stall on the tracks? That’s terrifying 😮," another user wrote.

Watch the video below:

