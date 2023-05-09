Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

When it comes to the most important meal of the day, there are plenty of amazing dishes to get giddy about. When it comes to convenience, however, nothing can topple the almighty breakfast sandwich. Popularized by fast food chains, many restaurants have taken hold of this concept and made it their own. As a result, customers can look forward to tasty combinations and flavors.

That's why LoveFood rounded up the best breakfast sandwich in every state, from simple bites to massive, stacked sammies. According to writers, Florida's most delicious breakfast sandwich is the Fully Loaded from Marlene's Original Breakfast Sandwich! Here's why:

"You’d expect the breakfast sandwiches to be good here, given the name – and Marlene’s Original Breakfast Sandwich doesn’t disappoint, winning rave reviews for pretty much everything on the menu. For the ultimate, though, try the Fully Loaded – fried egg, sausage, double bacon, grilled onions, and Cheddar cheese on a crisp-yet-fluffy Cuban roll, the latter a nod to Tampa’s heritage. A drizzle of maple syrup takes it to another level."