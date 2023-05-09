Georgia County With The Lowest Cost Of Living In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 9, 2023

Depending on where you live in Georgia, some cities may be easier on your wallet than other areas of the state. Houses and restaurant dining in big cities like Atlanta and Savannah may come with a higher price tag than more rural areas or even smaller cities.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Georgia with the lowest cost of living, using data gathered by Niche for its 2022 rankings. According to the site:

"Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before."

So which Georgia county has the lowest cost of living in the state?

Atkinson County

This southern Georgia county with a population around 8,200 received an A grade for cost of living and a B for public school for an overall grade of B.

Here are the Top 10 counties with the lowest cost of living in the state:

  1. Atkinson County
  2. Johnson County
  3. Wheeler County
  4. Wilcox County
  5. Appling County
  6. Steward County
  7. Charlton County
  8. Wilkinson County
  9. Calhoun County
  10. Chattooga County

Check out the full report at Stacker to read up on the Georgia counties with the lowest cost of living.

