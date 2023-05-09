Hall Of Fame Former Louisville Coach Denny Crum Dead At 86

Hall of Fame former Louisville men's basketball coach Denny Crum has died at the age of 86, the team announced in a news release shared on its official website.

Crum coached at Louisville for 30 years (1971-2001), which included leading the Cardinals to two NCAA championships (1980, 1986), six Final Four appearances, three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles (1972, 1974, 1975), 12 Metro Conference regular-season championships (1977, 1979-81, 1983, 1984, 1986-88, 1990, 1993, 1994) and 11 Metro Conference tournament titles (1978, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1986, 1988-90, 1993-95).

"They don't make them like Coach any more. Coach Crum was the type of coach that everybody gravitated to," former Louisville star Darrell Griffith told WDRB in 2022. "He was just so personable. ... He opened up this program to the city. Everybody was welcome. People feel that."