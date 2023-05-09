Man Accused Of Installing Hidden Camera In Public Bathroom On Cruise Ship

The FBI has arrested a man accused of installing a hidden camera in a public bathroom on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship.

The agency said that Jeremy Froias installed the tiny Wi-Fi camera in a bathroom on the ship's top near a bar and a surfing simulator once it was in international waters. The camera remained there for several days, recording more than 150 people, including young children, as they changed and used the bathroom.

An eagle-eyed passenger spotted the camera and immediately alerted the ship's crew. An SD card on the camera contained hours of footage, which included Froias installing and adjusting the camera.

The FBI said that Froias has been charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material. He was released to his wife on a $25,000 unsecured bond. He was ordered to surrender his passport and avoid unsupervised contact with any minors, including his children. He was also barred from using the internet.

The FBI said it is seeking information about possible victims and asked anybody who used the top deck bathroom between April 30 and May 1, 2023, to fill out a form here.

"The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement, and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation. As this is an active case, we are unable to share any more details at this time," the cruise line said in a brief statement.