"The Greatest" will be her first solo record since she released her EP Iconology in 2020. Since then, Missy has knocked out a few features for artists like Anitta, David Guetta, Afrojack, Doechii, BIA and Chloe Bailey. Recently, the "Work It" rapper teased new music with Timbaland on social media. She hasn't shared any other details about what they've been working on.



Missy Elliott's recent festival set went down just days after she became the first female rapper to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the newest class of inductees including Elliott, DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Don Cornelius and other legends. Following the announcement, she took to social media to thank for supporters and reflect on the accomplishment.



"I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work that many of us WOMEN contribute to MUSIC," she wrote in her post. "I have cried all day because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends I love you."



See the rest of her statement below.

