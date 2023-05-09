Missy Elliott Confirms New Song After Debuting It At Lovers & Friends Fest

By Tony M. Centeno

May 9, 2023

Missy Elliott
Photo: Getty Images

Missy Elliott has confirmed the details of her upcoming new song.

On Sunday, May 7, the veteran artist took to Twitter and shared a clip of the upbeat single to her timeline. In the tweet, she confirmed the bouncy record is called "The Greatest" featuring New Orleans artist Ha Sizzle and 2nd Line Shawty. Missy debuted the song for the first time during her set at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend. During the performance, she played a black-and-white video of Ha Sizzle spitting his verse in the background.

"I slipped on a new missy single ft @hasizzleking coming soon😉," Missy tweeted.

"The Greatest" will be her first solo record since she released her EP Iconology in 2020. Since then, Missy has knocked out a few features for artists like Anitta, David Guetta, Afrojack, Doechii, BIA and Chloe Bailey. Recently, the "Work It" rapper teased new music with Timbaland on social media. She hasn't shared any other details about what they've been working on.

Missy Elliott's recent festival set went down just days after she became the first female rapper to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the newest class of inductees including Elliott, DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Don Cornelius and other legends. Following the announcement, she took to social media to thank for supporters and reflect on the accomplishment.

"I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work that many of us WOMEN contribute to MUSIC," she wrote in her post. "I have cried all day because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends I love you."

See the rest of her statement below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.