NBA YoungBoy Fuels Beef With Lil Durk Ahead Of New Album

“@lildurk lol you ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die," he continued. "Think about it scary bum b***h you know I ain’t lying ha ha #fact.”



YB also dragged Durk's on-and-off girlfriend India Royale into the mess before he confirmed the release date for his new album. He plans to drop Richest Opp on the same day as Durk's new project Almost Healed. Durk appeared to respond after YB issued his threats, but he claimed he "ain't seen nun." He previously announced the release date for his eighth studio album after he teased his upcoming collaboration with J. Cole.



Durk doesn't seem to be focused on his beef with YB. He's currently pushing his upcoming album and promoting his Neighborhood Hero Foundation. He recently sat down with the new mayor of Chicago for an interview about the foundation. Check out a clip from their talk below.