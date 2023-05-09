NBA YoungBoy Fuels Beef With Lil Durk Ahead Of New Album

By Tony M. Centeno

May 9, 2023

YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Lil Durk
Photo: Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk's feud is getting worse by the day.

On Monday, May 8, the Don't Try This At Home artist hopped on his Twitter account and went in on Durk. He hurled several explicit disses at the Chicago rapper and media personality DJ Akademiks, who previously insisted that YB and Durk's beef was over. In the same tweet, he also promoted his upcoming project Richest Opp.

“@lildurk you a b***h & yo nasty ass hoe and it’s shown,” he wrote. “And @Akademiks you a pure Fat hoe who mouth gone be the reason. you from now on (‘invalid’) #RichestOpp.”

“@lildurk lol you ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die," he continued. "Think about it scary bum b***h you know I ain’t lying ha ha #fact.”

YB also dragged Durk's on-and-off girlfriend India Royale into the mess before he confirmed the release date for his new album. He plans to drop Richest Opp on the same day as Durk's new project Almost Healed. Durk appeared to respond after YB issued his threats, but he claimed he "ain't seen nun." He previously announced the release date for his eighth studio album after he teased his upcoming collaboration with J. Cole.

Durk doesn't seem to be focused on his beef with YB. He's currently pushing his upcoming album and promoting his Neighborhood Hero Foundation. He recently sat down with the new mayor of Chicago for an interview about the foundation. Check out a clip from their talk below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.