North Carolina City Ranks Among The 25 'Most Dangerous' Places In The U.S.
By Sarah Tate
May 9, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
One city in North Carolina ranks among the most dangerous places in America.
U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 list of the "most dangerous" spots in the U.S., based on FBI crime reports listing metropolitan areas' murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people. While the report includes cities stretching from coast to coast, one city in North Carolina made the list.
According to the report, Greensboro ranked No. 13 overall among dangerous cities in the U.S. Here's what the report had to say:
"Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of those places that's big enough to have everything you need but small enough for you to regularly bump into people you know. People who live here love it and say that have no reason to leave. Those who do leave often return home to Greensboro to raise their families."
These are the 25 most dangerous cities in the country:
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Bakersfield, California
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Rockford, Illinois
- Stockton, California
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Denver, Colorado
- Houston, Texas
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Fresno, California
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- San Francisco, California
- South Bend, Indiana
- Greenville, South Carolina
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Flint, Michigan
- Shreveport, Louisiana
Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the most dangerous places in America.