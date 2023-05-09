North Carolina City Ranks Among The 25 'Most Dangerous' Places In The U.S.

One city in North Carolina ranks among the most dangerous places in America.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 list of the "most dangerous" spots in the U.S., based on FBI crime reports listing metropolitan areas' murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people. While the report includes cities stretching from coast to coast, one city in North Carolina made the list.

According to the report, Greensboro ranked No. 13 overall among dangerous cities in the U.S. Here's what the report had to say:

"Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of those places that's big enough to have everything you need but small enough for you to regularly bump into people you know. People who live here love it and say that have no reason to leave. Those who do leave often return home to Greensboro to raise their families."

These are the 25 most dangerous cities in the country:

Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Anchorage, Alaska Bakersfield, California Little Rock, Arkansas Chattanooga, Tennessee Corpus Christi, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Columbia, South Carolina Kalamazoo, Michigan Rockford, Illinois Stockton, California Greensboro, North Carolina Denver, Colorado Houston, Texas Kansas City, Missouri Fresno, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oklahoma City, Oklahoma San Francisco, California South Bend, Indiana Greenville, South Carolina St. Louis, Missouri Flint, Michigan Shreveport, Louisiana

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the most dangerous places in America.