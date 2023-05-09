Pras Michel Clarifies He Was Never An FBI Informant

"I was never in the past, present or future a FBI or CIA informant," he explained. "Never, ever. If people wanna check it out, look at the testimony I testified. They can see all of it in the records."



Pras was convicted of all 10 charges against him including conspiracy, acting as an agent of a foreign government, witness tampering, and falsifying campaign finance records. He was found guilty of conspiring to influence U.S. political campaigns involving both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. During his trial last month, Pras took the stand and admitted to speaking with the FBI. However, the "Ghetto Superstar" rapper clarifies that he did not make any plea deals.



Once the news about his testimony broke, celebrities like 50 Cent called out Michel for being an informant with exaggerated headlines from rap blogs. Michel also denied being like rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who actually ratted out his former gang member associates and, in exchange, struck a plea deal.



“Pras never was an ‘informant’ for the FBI," a rep for Michel recently told Complex. Michel also told the jury he was simply a connector, helping Low find counsel for civil charges brought by the US government and letting government officials, including FBI agents, know that China wanted Guo extradited.”



Pras Michel is currently facing up to 20 years in prison.