Rep. George Santos Charged By Federal Prosecutors In New York

By Bill Galluccio

May 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Rep. George Santos is facing federal charges, according to a report by CNN. Santos is expected to appear in federal court in New York's Eastern District as early as Wednesday (May 10) to face the charges, which remain under seal.

Prosecutors from the United States Attorney's Office in Brooklyn have been digging into Santos's personal finances and congressional campaign after he was exposed for fabricating most of the details about his life and experience when he was running for New York's 3rd congressional district. He is also accused of taking thousands of dollars from a GoFundMe campaign.

Santos is also under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Despite numerous calls to resign, he has remained defiant and recently announced his plan to run for re-election in 2024. However, he did step down from the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee amid the controversy.

Santos has not responded to comments about the pending charges.

