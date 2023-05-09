Seattle Man Goes Missing After Avalanche On Alaskan Mountain

Alaskan officials are searching for two mountain climbers, one of whom is from Seattle, who disappeared following an avalanche on a mountain. Rangers are looking for 32-year-old Nafiun Awal, of Seattle, and 34-year-old Eli Michel, of Columbia City, Indiana, according to a Monday (May 8) news release from Denali National Park.

The release said the duo was last known to be near Moose's Tooth, a 10,300-foot mountain in Ruth Gorge, which is nearly 12 miles southeast of Denali. The last time Awal and Michel contacted their friends was around 5 a.m. Friday (May 5). The climbers told them they planned on scaling the West Ridge route along Moose's Tooth, which is the tallest mountain in North America, per officials.

When friends didn't hear back from either Awal or Michel, they alerted park rangers in nearby Talkeetna on Sunday morning (May 7).

"An initial search of the area found the team’s unattended tent, as well as ski tracks heading to the base of the route," officials wrote. "At that point, rangers located the team’s cache of skis where they had switched to crampons for the ascent. Boot tracks then continue high on the West Ridge into a recent small slab avalanche. No other tracks were observed on Sunday."

"The tracks do disappear at the avalanche," park spokesperson Maureen Gualtieri told KOMO via email.

Denali National Park launched aerial and limited ground searches on Monday (May 8). The aerial search is focused on the avalanche's runout zone, which is the lower portion of the slide path. The ground search is limited due to many crevasses and overhead dangers, including falling rocks, ice, and other avalanches, Gualtieri clarified to reporters.