South Carolina Cities Rank Among The 25 'Most Dangerous' Places In The U.S.

Two cities in South Carolina rank among the most dangerous places in America, with one Palmetto State locale finding a spot in the Top 10.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 list of the "most dangerous" spots in the U.S., based on FBI crime reports listing metropolitan areas' murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people. While the report includes cities stretching from coast to coast, two cities in South Carolina made the list.

According to the report, Columbia ranked No. 9 overall among dangerous cities in the U.S., while Greenville placed near the bottom at No. 22.

Here's what the report had to say about Columbia:

"Columbia, South Carolina, is a traditionally Southern town with a modern twist. The abundance of oak, pecan and magnolia trees help the region retain a rural flavor, while the downtown skyline is representative of the state capital's role as a growing industrial hub.

Columbia's population is small enough that traffic is relatively mild and the streets are rarely overcrowded, but large enough to support trendy shops, cafes, bars and other businesses that make urban life enjoyable."

These are the 25 most dangerous cities in the country:

Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Anchorage, Alaska Bakersfield, California Little Rock, Arkansas Chattanooga, Tennessee Corpus Christi, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Columbia, South Carolina Kalamazoo, Michigan Rockford, Illinois Stockton, California Greensboro, North Carolina Denver, Colorado Houston, Texas Kansas City, Missouri Fresno, California Milwaukee, Wisconsin Oklahoma City, Oklahoma San Francisco, California South Bend, Indiana Greenville, South Carolina St. Louis, Missouri Flint, Michigan Shreveport, Louisiana

Check out the full list at U.S. News & World Report to read up on the most dangerous places in America.