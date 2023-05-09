Texas Resident Strikes It Rich With State's First Lottery Win Of May

After a week of no big lottery wins in the Lone Star State, a lucky Texan struck it rich with a $1 million prize! This marks the first lottery win of the month of May.

An Austin resident claimed the top prize worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (May 8). The anonymous resident purchased the winning ticket at 183 Express at 13296 N. Highway 183 in Austin.

There are two more top prizes worth $1 million left to be claimed in this scratch-off ticket game.

It's been about a month since someone from Texas claimed a winning lottery ticket. On April 12, a resident from Calvert claimed a $3 million prize in the $750 Million Winner's Circle. Before that, someone from Minnesota claimed a $5 million prize in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! game.