Texas School Shuts Down After Fart Prank Sends 6 Kids To Hospital

Six students were sent to the hospital and a Texas high school was forced to cancel class after a student's fart prank went awry.

The "gas smell" started last Wednesday (May 3) at Caney Creek High School in Montgomery County, People reports. The school was evacuated and the local fire department and maintenance staff investigated where the concerning smell was coming from, but they were unsuccessful; officials weren't able to locate any signs of gas, Caney Creek Fire Chief Raymond Flannelly said. The next day, classes resumed but officials were called back to the school to investigate the smell again.

Fourteen students reported "feeling ill" that day and six of them were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition.

After collecting air samples and using gas monitoring equipment, officials "confirmed the safety of the air quality" on Thursday. The school administration said "there have been no unordinary odors" since Friday, when there were no students in the building after shutting the school down for the day. "It is concerning that with the school not occupied there have been no reports of any odor," Flannelly said.

Principal Jeff Stichler said the investigation led officials to believe the odor was caused by students "using a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray," the news outlet reports. A student has reportedly come forward, confessing to using the stink spray. The principal said "others may be identified through our ongoing investigation."

Caney Creek High School resumed classes Monday.