The Best Mexican Restaurant In Illinois

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? Do you go straight for the carne asada fajitas and skip the chips and guac? Or are chips and salsa essential before devouring a burrito filled with rice, beans, peppers, protein, and delicious sauce? Either way, you can't go wrong with tacos and tequila! Regardless of your preferences, there is one restaurant in Illinois that serves the best Mexican cuisine around!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best Mexican restaurant in all of Illinois is Topolobampo located in Chicago. Lovefood recommended that first time customers try the sopa Azteca among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Mexican restaurant in all of Illinois:

"Chef Rick Bayless’ elegant, James Beard Award-winning Topolobampo, in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, takes inspiration from regional Mexican cuisine for its fine dining dishes. The sleek dining room offers an innovative tasting menu that changes every seven or eight weeks, and dishes are made with high-quality, sustainable ingredients. Previous show-stoppers include sopa Azteca (a tomato-based broth with pasilla chili and grilled chicken) and guinea hen mole. It’s on the expensive side, but it's worth the splurge."

